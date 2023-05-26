The Washington Mystics (1-2) face the Chicago Sky (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sky

Last year, Washington averaged 80.2 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 81.3 that Chicago gave up.

The Mystics had a 14-5 record last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Washington made 43.9% of its shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than Chicago allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The Mystics had a 16-3 straight-up record in games they shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

Washington's 33.8% three-point shooting percentage last season was only 0.2 percentage points lower than opponents of Chicago shot from beyond the arc (34%).

The Mystics collected a 9-4 record in games last season when the team knocked down more than 34% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Chicago rebounded at a similar rate last season (34.9 and 34.8 boards per game, respectively).

Mystics Injuries