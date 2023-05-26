The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 55 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .293 with 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
  • Thomas will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Thomas has had a hit in 37 of 49 games this season (75.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in 17 games this year (34.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.286 AVG .278
.313 OBP .350
.476 SLG .361
7 XBH 2
2 HR 2
11 RBI 7
15/3 K/BB 22/6
3 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 21
19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (85.7%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (57.1%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles (0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
