Dominic Smith -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 49 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 159th in slugging.

Smith enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Smith has gotten a hit in 32 of 47 games this year (68.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 47 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games.

In 19 games this year (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 20 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings