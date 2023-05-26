Dominic Smith -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 49 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 159th in slugging.
  • Smith enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 32 of 47 games this year (68.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 47 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games.
  • In 19 games this year (40.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.250 AVG .290
.314 OBP .405
.313 SLG .306
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 6
13/5 K/BB 9/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 20
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles (0-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.99 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
