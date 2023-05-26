The Washington Nationals and Corey Dickerson, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson is batting .300 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Dickerson has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Dickerson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles (0-8) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.99 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.