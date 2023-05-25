The San Diego Padres (22-27) and Washington Nationals (21-28) play a rubber match on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-6, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.50 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Nationals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (1-6, 5.60 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-2, 5.50 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (1-2 with a 5.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.

In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Irvin has one quality start under his belt this season.

Irvin is looking to secure his second start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (1-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.60, a 1.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.556.

He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.

Snell has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.0 innings per appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.