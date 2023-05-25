Thursday's contest between the Washington Nationals (21-28) and the San Diego Padres (22-27) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Nationals coming out on top. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 25.

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (1-6) for the Padres and Jake Irvin (1-2) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (40%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (202 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule