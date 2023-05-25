Nationals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Washington Nationals (21-28) and the San Diego Padres (22-27) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Nationals coming out on top. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 25.
The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (1-6) for the Padres and Jake Irvin (1-2) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.
- The last 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (40%) in those contests.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (202 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
|May 21
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
|May 23
|Padres
|L 7-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Yu Darvish
|May 24
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Weathers
|May 25
|Padres
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs TBA
|May 28
|@ Royals
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brady Singer
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
