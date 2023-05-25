Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 54 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .293 with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 75.0% of his 48 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.1% of his games this year (25 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (85.7%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (57.1%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.60, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
