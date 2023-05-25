Keibert Ruiz -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .236.
  • Ruiz has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).
  • In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.1% of his games this year, Ruiz has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (26.8%), including one multi-run game.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.246 AVG .262
.295 OBP .333
.333 SLG .400
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
5/3 K/BB 6/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 19
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Snell (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.60 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
