The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.
  • Meneses has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in 16 games this season (34.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.253 AVG .321
.263 OBP .361
.280 SLG .462
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 12
17/1 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 19
19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Snell (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.