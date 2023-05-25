The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has driven in a run in 16 games this season (34.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 19 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings