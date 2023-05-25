The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .238 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • In 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 11 games this year (26.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 13 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.288 AVG .209
.319 OBP .261
.500 SLG .302
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
7 RBI 4
17/3 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 17
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Nola (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
