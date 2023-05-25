C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .611 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while batting .244.
- Abrams will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 with one homer in his last games.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (27 of 45), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 45), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has an RBI in 13 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 45 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.60 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
