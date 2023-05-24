On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud is hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), with at least two hits on three occasions (23.1%).
  • He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.200 AVG .385
.273 OBP .385
.200 SLG .500
0 XBH 3
0 HR 0
1 RBI 4
4/1 K/BB 3/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
4 GP 9
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .153 against him.
