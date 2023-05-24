Sportsbooks have set player props for Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and others when the San Diego Padres visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .294/.347/.461 on the season.

Thomas has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 20 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI (47 total hits).

He's slashing .264/.321/.449 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Tigers May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soto Stats

Soto has collected 44 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .260/.408/.497 slash line on the season.

Soto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has recorded 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.358/.420 so far this season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

