Juan Soto will lead the way for the San Diego Padres (22-26) on Wednesday, May 24, when they match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (20-28) at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Padres (-160). The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers - SD (1-2, 3.42 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (1-2, 4.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Nationals' matchup against the Padres but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to defeat the Padres with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 14 (48.3%) of those contests.

The Padres have a record of 6-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Padres went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 17, or 38.6%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 10-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Nationals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.