Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 36 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 116 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 24th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 197 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.435 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Williams has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres L 7-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Yu Darvish 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals - Away Josiah Gray - 5/28/2023 Royals - Away MacKenzie Gore Brady Singer 5/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller

