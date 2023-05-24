Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres hit the field against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Padres are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+120). A 9.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Nationals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -145 +120 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 1-6.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those games.

This season, Washington has won 14 of its 33 games, or 42.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 47 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-16 10-12 11-11 9-16 13-17 7-10

