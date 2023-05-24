Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .261 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.7% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has driven home a run in 13 games this year (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games.
  • In 16 of 41 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.230 AVG .300
.273 OBP .348
.393 SLG .400
5 XBH 4
2 HR 1
8 RBI 8
5/4 K/BB 7/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 18
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Weathers (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.