Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .261 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 13 games this year (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games.
- In 16 of 41 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Weathers (1-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.