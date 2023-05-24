Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .235.
- In 55.0% of his games this year (22 of 40), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (27.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (13 of 40), with two or more RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers (1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
