The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
  • Meneses has picked up a hit in 32 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In 45 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • In 35.6% of his games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (35.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.253 AVG .321
.263 OBP .361
.280 SLG .462
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 12
17/1 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 19
18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weathers gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.