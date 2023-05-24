After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .243 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
  • In 61.0% of his games this season (25 of 41), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in five games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this season (26.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.288 AVG .209
.319 OBP .261
.500 SLG .302
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
7 RBI 4
17/3 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 17
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .153 against him.
