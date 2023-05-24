Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (29-19) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound, while Tony Gonsolin (2-1) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 25 (62.5%) of those contests.

Atlanta has entered 38 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 24-14 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Atlanta has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 247.

The Braves have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule