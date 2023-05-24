Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .205 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (12 of 44), with two or more RBI four times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (15 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Padres are sending Weathers (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.