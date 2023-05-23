Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (21-26) will square off with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (20-27) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Nationals have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (2-3, 3.56 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.69 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 13 out of the 28 games, or 46.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have a record of 9-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (45% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Nationals have won in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

