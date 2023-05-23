Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 34 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 193 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.35 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.417 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (3-3) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

In nine starts this season, Gore has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Yu Darvish 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals - Away Josiah Gray - 5/28/2023 Royals - Away MacKenzie Gore Brady Singer

