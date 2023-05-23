The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario take on Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -150 +125 8 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington is 13-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 46 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-15 10-12 11-11 9-15 13-16 7-10

