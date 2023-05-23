Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .242 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 13 games this year (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 19 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings