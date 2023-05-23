Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Padres Player Props
|Nationals vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Padres
|Nationals vs Padres Odds
|Nationals vs Padres Prediction
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .242 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 13 games this year (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Padres will send Darvish (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.