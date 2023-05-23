On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.
  • Meneses has gotten a hit in 31 of 44 games this year (70.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (34.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Meneses has driven home a run in 15 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 16 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.253 AVG .321
.263 OBP .361
.280 SLG .462
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 12
17/1 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 19
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.125 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th.
