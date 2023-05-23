Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- hitting .379 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Vargas has recorded a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Vargas has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.125
|AVG
|.375
|.125
|OBP
|.412
|.125
|SLG
|.563
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|5
|1/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.125 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
