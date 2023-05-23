The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .267 with 21 walks and 19 runs scored.
  • He ranks 66th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 165th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • Smith has an RBI in 10 of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In 17 games this year (38.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.250 AVG .290
.314 OBP .405
.313 SLG .306
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 6
13/5 K/BB 9/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 20
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Padres are sending Darvish (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.