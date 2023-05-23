C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .240 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), with more than one hit nine times (20.9%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 15 games this year (34.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 20 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

