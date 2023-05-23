C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .240 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), with more than one hit nine times (20.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 15 games this year (34.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 36-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.125 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
