Oddsmakers have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (4-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 26th, 1.006 WHIP ranks 12th, and 15 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3 at Blue Jays May. 12 6.2 5 2 2 12 1 vs. Orioles May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 10 0 at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 63 hits with 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.430/.598 so far this year.

Acuna hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 35 RBI (42 total hits).

He's slashed .239/.371/.528 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 31 RBI (65 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .333/.404/.574 slash line on the year.

Freeman has hit safely in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .450 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 22 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 29 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .250/.357/.506 so far this year.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .263 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

