Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 78 total home runs.

Atlanta's .461 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .258 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (246 total runs).

The Braves' .335 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.61 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Strider is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year.

Strider is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider - 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster - 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.