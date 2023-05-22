The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3)

Nuggets (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Lakers have had less success against the spread than the Nuggets this year, tallying an ATS record of 40-39-3, as opposed to the 44-36-2 mark of the Nuggets.

Los Angeles (13-10-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (54.2%) than Denver (9-5) does as a 3+-point underdog (64.3%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it more often (52.4% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense, Los Angeles is putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is giving up 116.6 points per contest on defense (20th-ranked).

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 assists per contest.

The Lakers are draining 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th-ranked in league). They sport a 34.6% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from downtown.

Los Angeles is attempting 57.8 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 74.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 35.1% of its shots (and 25.2% of the team's buckets).

Nuggets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Denver is 12th in the league offensively (115.8 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112.5 points allowed).

The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 63.9% of its shots, with 72.9% of its makes coming from there.

