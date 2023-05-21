Riley Greene and Lane Thomas are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals play at Nationals Park on Sunday (beginning at 1:35 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Josiah Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gray Stats

Josiah Gray (3-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gray has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 25-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks 13th, 1.348 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins May. 16 7.0 7 2 1 5 3 at Giants May. 10 7.0 5 2 2 3 4 at Diamondbacks May. 5 5.0 7 3 3 6 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Mets Apr. 25 6.0 4 0 0 9 1

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .292/.348/.450 so far this season.

Thomas hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 20 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 43 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 12 walks and 19 RBI.

He's slashing .253/.310/.447 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Marlins May. 17 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Marlins May. 16 3-for-3 1 0 1 4

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Greene Stats

Greene has six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 16 RBI (48 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .289/.341/.422 on the season.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 38 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .239/.291/.377 on the season.

Torkelson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Nationals May. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

