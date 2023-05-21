The Washington Nationals versus Detroit Tigers game on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jeimer Candelario and Riley Greene.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit 32 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in MLB action.

Washington's .374 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Nationals have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Washington ranks 23rd in runs scored with 187 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals rank 16th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

Nationals batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Washington's pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington has a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.414).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals are sending Josiah Gray (3-5) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Gray is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Gray will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Ryan Weathers 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Yu Darvish 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals - Away Josiah Gray -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.