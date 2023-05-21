The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals, on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Tigers have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.

The Nationals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

The Nationals have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

In the 45 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Washington, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-23-3).

The Nationals have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-15 10-12 10-11 9-15 13-16 6-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.