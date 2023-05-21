Nationals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (19-27) taking on the Detroit Tigers (20-23) at 1:35 PM ET (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Josiah Gray (3-5) for the Nationals and Joey Wentz (1-3) for the Tigers.
Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Nationals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Nationals won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.
- Washington has not been bigger favorites this season than the -135 moneyline set for this game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nationals.
- Washington has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 187 (4.1 per game).
- The Nationals have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 17
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|MacKenzie Gore vs Edward Cabrera
|May 18
|@ Marlins
|L 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Eury Pérez
|May 19
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
|May 21
|Tigers
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
|May 23
|Padres
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Ryan Weathers
|May 24
|Padres
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Yu Darvish
|May 25
|Padres
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs TBA
