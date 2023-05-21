After exiting in the round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in her last tournament (losing to Taylor Townsend), Jessica Pegula will begin the French Open versus Danielle Collins (in the round of 128). Pegula has +2800 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Pegula at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pegula's Next Match

In her opening match at the French Open, Pegula will play Collins on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Pegula is currently listed at -450 to win her next match against Collins. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300

US Open odds to win: +800

French Open odds to win: +2800

Want to bet on Pegula? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Pegula Stats

In her last match, Pegula came up short 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Townsend in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Through 16 tournaments over the past year, Pegula has won one title, and her overall record is 43-15.

In four tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Pegula has gone 8-4.

Through 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Pegula has played 21.6 games per match. She won 56.7% of them.

On clay, Pegula has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.3 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Pegula has won 42.3% of her return games and 71.3% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On clay over the past 12 months, Pegula has claimed 70.0% of her service games and 38.6% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.