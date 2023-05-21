As play in the French Open approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Alexander Zverev against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Zverev's odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros are +750, third-best in the field.

Zverev at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Zverev's Next Match

Zverev will meet Etcheverry in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 7 at 6:00 AM ET, after defeating Grigor Dimitrov in the previous round 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1100

US Open odds to win: +1400

French Open odds to win: +750

Zverev Stats

In the Round of 16, Zverev won 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 against Dimitrov on Monday.

Through 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zverev has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 15-11.

Zverev is 8-5 on clay over the past 12 months.

Through 26 matches over the past year (across all court types), Zverev has played 25.2 games per match. He won 51.7% of them.

In his 13 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Zverev has averaged 21.6 games.

Zverev has won 24.8% of his return games and 78.6% of his service games over the past year.

Zverev has been victorious in 75.7% of his service games on clay over the past year and 31.9% of his return games.

