Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals (18-27) and the Detroit Tigers (20-22) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The probable starters are Patrick Corbin (2-5) for the Nationals and Alex Faedo (0-1) for the Tigers.

Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

Oddsmakers have not installed the Nationals as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Nationals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Nationals have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

Washington has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -115 odds on them winning this game.

The Nationals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 182 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals' 4.44 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

