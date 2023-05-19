Nationals vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jake Irvin will take the mound for the Washington Nationals in the first of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
The Nationals are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Tigers (-115). A 9-run total is set in this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-115
|-105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
Read More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (39.5%) in those games.
- Washington has entered 43 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 17-26 in those contests.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 43 games with a total this season.
- The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-14
|10-12
|9-11
|9-14
|12-16
|6-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.