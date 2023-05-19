Nationals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Washington Nationals (18-26) and the Detroit Tigers (19-22) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 19.
The Nationals will give the nod to Jake Irvin (1-1) versus the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (2-3).
Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.
- This is the first time the Nationals will play as favorites this season.
- Washington has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -110 odds on them winning this game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Nationals.
- Washington has scored 176 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|Mets
|L 8-2
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
|May 15
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Patrick Corbin vs David Peterson
|May 16
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 17
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|MacKenzie Gore vs Edward Cabrera
|May 18
|@ Marlins
|L 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Eury Pérez
|May 19
|Tigers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
|May 21
|Tigers
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
|May 23
|Padres
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Ryan Weathers
|May 24
|Padres
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Yu Darvish
|May 25
|Padres
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
