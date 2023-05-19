The New York Liberty will begin their 2023 season with a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR

Favorite: Liberty (-3.5)

Over/Under: 162.5

Mystics vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 84 Liberty 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Mystics (+3.5)

Mystics (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (162.5)

Mystics vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Last season, Washington won five of the 12 games, or 41.7%, in which it was an underdog.

The Mystics were not a bigger underdog last season than the +125 moneyline set for this game.

Washington went 16-10-0 ATS last season.

Washington's games hit the over 10 out of times last season.

The over/under for this game is 6.4 points higher than the average scoring total for Mystics games last season (156.1).

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics sported a top-five defense last season, ranking best in the league with 75.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, they ranked eighth with 80.2 points scored per contest.

Washington pulled down 34.9 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) last year, while allowing 33.1 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Mystics were top-five last year in turnovers, third-best in the league with 12.8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked seventh with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.

With 7.6 three-pointers per game, the Mystics were sixth in the WNBA. They sported a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked ninth in the league.

The Mystics surrendered 7.3 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) last season, while allowing a 33.8% three-point percentage (fourth-ranked).

Washington attempted 44.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 66.3% of the shots it took (and 74.0% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.5 three-pointers per contest, which were 33.7% of its shots (and 26.0% of the team's buckets).

