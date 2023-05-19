Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Bryce Elder on Friday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second in MLB action with 74 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .466.

The Braves' .257 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (228 total).

The Braves are fourth in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Elder (3-0) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Elder is looking to record his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Elder is looking for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Jared Shuster Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.