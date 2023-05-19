Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and projected starter Bryce Miller on Friday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are second-best in MLB play with 74 total home runs.

Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Braves' .257 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (228 total, 5.3 per game).

The Braves' .337 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 191 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.58) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.188 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Elder has four quality starts this year.

Elder will look to continue a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Miller (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Charlie Morton 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

