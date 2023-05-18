When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) square off at Ball Arena on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, Jamal Murray will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Tuesday, the Nuggets knocked off the Lakers 132-126, led by Jokic with 34 points. Davis was the high scorer for the losing side with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 34 21 14 0 2 3 Jamal Murray 31 5 5 3 1 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 2 3 2 1 3

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 40 10 3 3 2 1 LeBron James 26 12 9 0 1 0 Austin Reaves 23 2 8 0 0 5

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is putting up a team-leading 12.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the field.

LeBron James is averaging a team-high 28.9 points per contest. And he is contributing 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up a team-leading 6.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 47% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt gives the Lakers 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley gets the Lakers 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 33.2 13.9 10.6 1.1 1 2.1 Anthony Davis LAL 22.8 14.1 2.7 1.5 2.6 0.2 LeBron James LAL 23.3 10 6 0.7 1.1 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 25.2 5.1 6.3 1.5 0.3 2.6 Austin Reaves LAL 16 4.5 5 0.6 0.2 2.5 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14 7.6 1.5 0.7 0.8 2.5

