The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals will play on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Luis Garcia among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Marlins -150 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
  • The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Nationals have come away with 17 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has entered 29 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 13-16 in those contests.
  • The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Washington's games have gone over the total in 18 of its 42 chances.
  • In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-14 10-11 9-10 9-14 12-15 6-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.