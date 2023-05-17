Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will try to defeat Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Nationals have +110 odds to win. A 7.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games. Washington games have finished above the total three straight times, and the average total during this streak was nine runs.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those contests.

Washington has entered 38 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 16-22 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 41 opportunities.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-14 10-10 9-10 9-13 12-14 6-9

