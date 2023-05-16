Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets meet at Ball Arena on Tuesday (at 8:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 13.5 (-105) 9.5 (-128) 1.5 (+180)

Jokic has averaged 24.5 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 3.0 points less than Tuesday's over/under.

Jokic has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-118) 4.5 (-128) 6.5 (+120) 2.5 (-139)

Tuesday's points prop for Jamal Murray is 24.5. That's 4.5 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-115) 6.5 (+120) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (-125)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

Gordon has pulled down 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 12.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133) 0.5 (+270)

The 22.5-point over/under for Davis on Tuesday is 3.4 lower than his season scoring average.

Davis has grabbed 12.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Tuesday.

Davis' assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 8.5 (-143) 5.5 (-111) 2.5 (+125)

LeBron James has put up 28.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 3.4 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists per game this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).

James' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

