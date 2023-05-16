How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 26 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 166 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Josiah Gray (3-5) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|W 11-6
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|L 8-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|David Peterson
|5/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Edward Cabrera
|5/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Eury Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Matthew Boyd
|5/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Alex Faedo
|5/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Joey Wentz
